Wichita Falls Public Library hosts special exhibit for August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Public Library will present an exhibition called “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas” during the month of August.

The exhibition is by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“In the 1840s, German immigrants began settling at New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Sisterdale, and other locations, imparting a distinctive character to these communities. According to the Volga German Institute at the University of Florida, German immigrants later settled in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Iowa Park, families with surnames such as Dietel, Kanzler, Kolb, Krumm, and Munsch. “Lone Star and Eagle” features reproductions of archival photographs, newspaper headlines, maps and paintings that tell the story of these remarkable people known for their individual and communal industry in setting down roots and adapting ways of the old country to life in a new world.”

“Bringing these types of exhibit to our city fulfills part of our mission statement to act as a public information center for all citizens by addressing their educational and cultural needs,” Library Administrator Jana Hausburg said.

