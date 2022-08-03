Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Public Library hosts special exhibit for August

The exhibition is called “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Public Library will present an exhibition called “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas” during the month of August.

The exhibition is by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Bringing these types of exhibit to our city fulfills part of our mission statement to act as a public information center for all citizens by addressing their educational and cultural needs,” Library Administrator Jana Hausburg said.

