The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Whether owners are just wanting to make some extra income for a weekend their leaving, or using this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls.

“I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals.”

Airbnb’s in Wichita Falls have become more popular and hosts thank Sheppard Airforce base for that.

Will Clark, owner, and principal designer, of Clark design studio, said, “We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the weekend related to Sheppard so that’s a big part of our Airbnb community.”

Airbnb may cost more than your average hotel but hosts feel they have more to offer.

Clark said, “I think the main difference is that especially if it’s an Airforce family, having their son or daughter come to the house where they could like cook for them, have a kitchen, have a television with a living room. It’s a place where you can have a little bit more of like a family environment. So, like a home away from home.”

More owners have been popping up in Wichita falls as they see it as a better alternative to renting and simply feel like it’s a fun passive income.

Clark said, “Ours has been profitable I mean it’s there are definitely times when we freak out and were like oh no you know no ones here right now but at the end of the month we look back at that and we have slow months but in general it usually covers the bills and there’s usually a little left over after that.”

Some local owners are making 100 thousand up to 1 million dollars a year off of their Airbnb and don’t see it slowing down any time soon.

Clark said, “I think that the convention hotel, I’m hoping will bring new business it’s not like it’s going to be stealing other hospitality, you know the business and so I think that’s the plan and I think that’s sound sense, were going to get new conventions and then you also would maybe take away from other hotels around there but I don’t necessarily see it taking away from Airbnb.”

Airbnb’s offer an alternative to hotels and can make you feel right at home but if you’re interested you might have to book soon because the waiting lists fill up fast.

