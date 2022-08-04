Email City Guide
Amber Alert issued for 6 month old boy

An Amber Alert was issued by the Lawton Police Department for a 6 month old on Thursday, after he disappeared with his mother from a foster home
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert was issued by the Lawton Police Department for a 6 month old on Thursday, after he disappeared with his mother from a foster home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department are currently searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, 16-year-old Chasity Sellman, who were both in DHS custody.

The two were discovered missing at 7:45 a.m. from a home on NW Lake Avenue.

Both were placed in DHS custody following legal issues with Chasity Sellman’s past drug use.

At this time, officials believe they may be with Chasity Sellman’s father, Don Sellman, 49, of Talequah.

According to the report, Don Sellman has a history of drug usage and may be armed.

Officials believe the Sellmans are in a white Cadillac, unknown year, and may be headed to Don’s home in Talequah.

They were last seen on I-44 just south of Newcastle.

If you see the Sellmans, or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact authorities immediately or call 911.

