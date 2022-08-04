Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future by highlighting the bridge between former students and new administration.

It was an evening full of introductions, socializing and refreshments as MSU Texas alumni lined up to meet the university’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek.

“I think she’s fantastic, she’s very personable,” Diann Taylor, Alumni Association Board president, said. “Her office is open, has an open-door policy. It’s just fun.”

“It’s absolutely a dream come true,” Leslee Ponder, alumni engagement liaison, said. “We are thrilled, she is so personable, and the atmosphere here has never been better.”

The university is always excited to bring its alumni back on campus.

“We want them to be excited about what’s going on,” Ponder said. “The university is only as strong as our alumni, and so we are thrilled when they come back and it’s a great time.”

It’s also a great time to show former students just how the university is moving forward.

“What draws me back to the university is that it’s so important to give back, so by being a part of the alumni association, I give back to the university by being active and involved,” Diann said.

“Every day, it’s just exciting, new students, watching them grow and matriculate, and the campus has never looked better, the programs we offer, the buildings, I just love it out here and I can’t say enough good things about it,” Ponder said.

With over 37,000 alumni to keep in touch with, it’s a full-time job, but it’s one that the Alumni Relations office looks forward to doing and works hard at.

“We host events all over Texas, we send out monthly email newsletters, we send out announcements, magazines, host events, even at games, athletic events, anything we can do to invite them to come,” Ponder said.

All MSU Texas centennial celebration stories can be found by clicking here.

