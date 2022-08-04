Email City Guide
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals

Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.(Young County Sheriff's Office)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man in Graham wanted by U.S. Marshals, according to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock.

The suspect, Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay, was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a straw hat in the area of Highway 16 South and Salem Loop in Graham. He’s described as 5′10″, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Babcock said the suspect is not an escapee, and that he was not already in custody. This is a situation where he is wanted for a crime he allegedly committed elsewhere, and U.S. Marshals came to Graham looking for him.

Babcock said Rodriguez-Garay should be considered highly dangerous and residents should not approach him. If you see him, call 911 and let the sheriff’s office know immediately.

