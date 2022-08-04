Email City Guide
Police investigating after body found in Graham

The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 300 block of Victory Street on Wednesday, according to Chief Brent Bullock.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and reportedly found a body in a creek bed behind houses in the area.

Police said the body had been there “for several hours, if not days,” and they were unable to identify the deceased. The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

Graham police said they are unable to confirm if this incident is related to a missing person report that was filed on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said this incident is separate from the ongoing manhunt in Graham involving U.S. Marshals.

