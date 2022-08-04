Email City Guide
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms on Monday & Tuesday. We will have a high of 98. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms.

