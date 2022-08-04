Email City Guide
Tip a Cop raises over $2,700 for Special Olympics Texas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $2,700 were raised during last week’s Tip a Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse.

The event took place statewide with the help of police officers collecting donations for Special Olympics Texas.

In total, over $250,000 were raised in the Lone Star State. Since 2008, Tip a Cop has raised more than $1 million.

