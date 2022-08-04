Email City Guide
WF Chamber of Commerce names interim president, CEO

Interim President/CEO Richard Gordon and Chairman Gordon Drake.
Interim President/CEO Richard Gordon and Chairman Gordon Drake.(Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has named Richard Gordon as its new interim president and CEO.

Gordon is formerly the executive director of development for the City of Burkburnett. Chamber officials said his knowledge of economic development and management will prove valuable.

“I’m happy to serve in the interim to ensure the staff is supported and our membership can be reassured the progress made will not stutter,” Gordon said.

Gordon’s new position comes after former president and CEO Henry Florsheim’s resignation in July. Gordon will remain with the chamber until Florsheim’s permanent replacement is found.

