Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects

Can you identify these suspects?
Can you identify these suspects?(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money.

Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.

Caption

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porter Hulme
Porter Hulme returns home
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
The incident remains under investigation.
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
Three administrative changes were announced on Monday.
Wichita Falls ISD makes administration changes
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Can you identify this suspect?
Wichita Falls police investigating counterfeit money case
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham
Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls