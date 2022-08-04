Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money.

Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.

Autoplay Caption

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.