Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A.

“When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Once police had secured the scene, they contacted the owner of the home and with the help of home security cameras, they were able to determine that several hundred dollars worth of property had been taken from the premises.

Eipper said the use of cameras in your home can add an extra level of security and he wants to remind people of their safe cam program.

“People that do have cameras that are facing out that might become useful in an investigation like this of a burglary of a habitation in your neighborhood, of a stolen car or anything and we might be able to call you and see if you have footage between a certain time that could help in the investigation,” Eipper said. “The camera stuff is becoming so inexpensive it’s so easily attainable now and it becomes so crucial now when it comes to our investigations.”

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Rain chances return Monday
