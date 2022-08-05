Graham police identify body found near Victory Street

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Medical examiners have identified a body that was found in Graham near Victory Street on Wednesday, according to the Graham Police Department.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old David Dewayne Barnwell of Graham. Police said he was reported missing on Aug. 3, 2022 by a friend he was staying with.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and reportedly found the body in a creek bed behind houses in the area.

Police said the body had been there “for several hours, if not days,” and they were unable to identify the deceased at first. The body was then taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

The cause and manner of death remains under investigation.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said this incident is separate from the ongoing manhunt in Graham involving U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.