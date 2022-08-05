Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department received a new firetruck on Thursday to replace a 27-year-old truck.

The City of Iowa Park approved the funds for it during the 2020-21 fiscal year’s budget.

City officials will likely repurpose the old truck for the street department, according to Iowa Park VFD assistant fire chief Dwayne Birkendeld.

With wildfires becoming more prevalent, VFD officials are grateful for the new addition to their fleet.

The truck was built to specifications from the fire department, and will serve multiple purposes during calls.

