Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2.

He is identified as a 19-year-old, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico in a vehicle. During primary inspections at the border it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for homicide (negligent manslaughter-vehicle).

Biometric verification was used to confirm his identity along with the warrant out of Lawton.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” Port Director Jesus Chavez told KOSA.

The suspect is being detained until he can be extradited back to Lawton.

A name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old victim in the hit and run died of her injuries on July 11. Lawton police had said they were searching for a white truck in connection to the incident but had not released any other details since around the time of the hit and run.

