Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas...
According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2.

He is identified as a 19-year-old, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico in a vehicle. During primary inspections at the border it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for homicide (negligent manslaughter-vehicle).

Biometric verification was used to confirm his identity along with the warrant out of Lawton.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” Port Director Jesus Chavez told KOSA.

The suspect is being detained until he can be extradited back to Lawton.

A name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old victim in the hit and run died of her injuries on July 11. Lawton police had said they were searching for a white truck in connection to the incident but had not released any other details since around the time of the hit and run.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
Porter Hulme
Porter Hulme returns home

Latest News

Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck
Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck
Chadwick Smith was arrested on August 5, 2022.
One hospitalized after shooting at Scotland Park Motel
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
First Step is seeing a spike in victims seeking help.
First Step in need of donations from community