Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack

The bull was shot and killed by a deputy.
The bull was shot and killed by a deputy.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.

Deputies said the 600-pound bull wandered onto his property from next door and attacked him. It then attacked its 33-year-old owner while he was trying to lead the bull back.

The bull was reportedly shot and killed by a deputy during the attack on the owner.

