Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Polly is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
Porter Hulme
Porter Hulme returns home

Latest News

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
George is looking for his forever home
Valentino is looking for his forever home
Valentino is looking for his forever home
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Rocko is looking for his forever home
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Goose is looking for his forever home