Pork Chop is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

