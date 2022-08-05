Quanah Parker mural finished following heat delays

QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - A mural in downtown Quanah that honors the last Comanche chief is now complete after work on it was delayed due to the summer heat. The best part of it all is the artist’s connection to it.

Quanah Parker Burgess, the artist, is a descendent of the last Comanche Chief, Quanah Parker. He hopes those who see the mural walk away feeling a sense of pride for Quanah.

“I’m not sure if this 100-year-old brick wall won or we did, but I knew it was a challenge,” Burgess said. “My family had a great experience with these good town folks and made friends. It was such a cool experience for my family and myself most of all.”

The project was commissioned by the Quanah Economic Development Corporation.

“Having Quanah Parker Burgess, a renowned Comanche artist and great great grandson of Quanah Parker, paint the mural could not have been more perfect,” Shane Lance, Board Secretary of The Quanah Economic Development Corporation Board, said. “Quanah Parker Burgess was able to take the QEDC’s vision and perfectly bring it to life to honor Quanah, Texas’ namesake.”

The mural is located at 305 S. Main in downtown Quanah.

