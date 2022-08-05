Rain chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -For your Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a low of 75 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 98. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 97. We will have another 20% chance for showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77.

