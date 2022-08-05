Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances return Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -For your Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a low of 75 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 98. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 97. We will have another 20% chance for showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Graham police identify body found near Victory Street
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham

Latest News

weather
Rain chances return Monday
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
weather
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
Heat advisories in effect across Texoma