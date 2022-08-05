Email City Guide
University Kiwanis Club donates $3K to Haynes Northwest Academy

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club made a donation of $3,000 Wednesday to help the Haynes Northwest Academy install a new playground.

The donation brings the playground fund up to $4,945, according to the academy.

Academy officials now have just over $2,000 left to raise for their new playground. If you would like to donate, click here.

The fundraising page states the following:

“Haynes Northwest Academy is located in a neighborhood outside Sheppard Air Force Base. Haynes Principal, Mr. Tristan Browne and his team are fantastic, and have the desire to implement some amazing things for their students. However, the campus is lacking in support as the campus has only 3 PTO members and is over 80% economically disadvantaged.

The campus recently disposed of damaged outdoor playhouses and is in need of new playhouses, outside toys, and games. The outdoor tables in these photos are also in need of being replaced. In May, campuses across the district will participate in a fun filled Field Day event. Haynes has limited resources in order to provide their students with the same type of experiences.

If you are interested in helping the students at Haynes Northwest Academy, please consider making a donation today. If you have any outdoor playhouses, outdoor tables, or anything else you would like to donate please contact the campus at 940-235-1160. 100% of the donations made here will go straight to Haynes Northwest Academy for the needs listed above.”

