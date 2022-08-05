Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD: Passenger in July crash passes away

The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash on Old Iowa Park Road.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department says a passenger involved in a July 22nd crash in Wichita Falls has died.

Police say a 58-year-old female, whose identity has not been released by police, was using the center turn lane of Old Iowa Park Road to pass a truck when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting a GMC Terrain head-on.

A passenger in the Terrain, 58-year-old Natalie Joe Brown of Wichita Falls died yesterday, August 4th, at United Regional Health Care Center. The driver of the Terrain, a 57-year-old man was also injured.

Police say they plan to file Intoxicated Manslaughter charges against the driver who caused the crash.

This is the 10th crash fatality in Wichita Falls in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham
Porter Hulme
Porter Hulme returns home
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Chadwick Smith was arrested on August 5, 2022.
WFPD responds to shooting at Scotland Park Motel
first step
First Step in need of donations from community
The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022.
Wichita West VFD asks for donations to replace old firetruck
With wildfires becoming more prevalent, VFD officials are grateful for the new addition to...
Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck