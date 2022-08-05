WFPD: Passenger in July crash passes away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department says a passenger involved in a July 22nd crash in Wichita Falls has died.

Police say a 58-year-old female, whose identity has not been released by police, was using the center turn lane of Old Iowa Park Road to pass a truck when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting a GMC Terrain head-on.

A passenger in the Terrain, 58-year-old Natalie Joe Brown of Wichita Falls died yesterday, August 4th, at United Regional Health Care Center. The driver of the Terrain, a 57-year-old man was also injured.

Police say they plan to file Intoxicated Manslaughter charges against the driver who caused the crash.

This is the 10th crash fatality in Wichita Falls in 2022.

