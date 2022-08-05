Email City Guide
WFPD responds to shooting at Scotland Park Motel

Chadwick Smith was arrested on August 5, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded to a shooting Friday around 2 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the Scotland Park Motel on Central Freeway, for a disturbance between a man and a woman. Police say a third party got involved and was ultimately arrested for the shooting.

48-year-old Chadwick Smith was arrested for aggravated assault. Another man was transported to United Regional Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

