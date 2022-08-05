Wichita Falls ISD names new director of school administration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration.

The role has been held by Debby Patterson, who the district said will be retiring at the end of this month.

Dipprey started working for WFISD in 1986 and spent 30 years at Wichita Falls High School in various positions, including as a teacher, magnet coordinator, administrative intern, assistant principal and principal.

She has been the director of secondary curriculum for the past six years and also served as the acting superintendent for the district before Dr. Donny Lee was named to the position.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.