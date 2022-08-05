Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls ISD names new director of school administration

Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration.
Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration.(Kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration.

The role has been held by Debby Patterson, who the district said will be retiring at the end of this month.

Dipprey started working for WFISD in 1986 and spent 30 years at Wichita Falls High School in various positions, including as a teacher, magnet coordinator, administrative intern, assistant principal and principal.

She has been the director of secondary curriculum for the past six years and also served as the acting superintendent for the district before Dr. Donny Lee was named to the position.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman has passed away from injuries in a July crash...
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay.
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
“We get a lot of people that are coming to visit their airmen or just coming to stay for the...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
The body was reportedly taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.
Police investigating after body found in Graham
Porter Hulme
Porter Hulme returns home

Latest News

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Graham police identify body found near Victory Street
The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 5
Holly is looking for her forever home
Polly is looking for her forever home
Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck
Iowa Park VFD receives new grass truck