Wichita West VFD asks for donations to replace old firetruck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of a firetruck, its lifespan may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but when that wear and tear starts setting in, it becomes hazardous.

That is why the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department has been working to raise money to replace a firetruck that is nearly 30 years old.

The average life of a firetruck is only about 20 to 25 years. Christopher Bashford, Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department public information officer, said they’ve spent months trying to raise money because the total cost of the new fire truck they are looking to get is $377,000.

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022. (KAUZ)

The Wichita West VFD has been around since 1979 but something that doesn’t last that long in the department is equipment. They’re needing to replace a firetruck that is about 30 years old.

“That’s our main line truck for any structure fires, car wrecks, anything like that, so we’ve been doing fundraisers to raise the money for that,” said Bashford.

So far, $82,000 dollars has been raised for the truck through fundraisers, meaning $212,000 is still needed. Bashford said there is a risk that comes with using the firetruck they currently have.

“If we’re on a fire, out in a structure fire and the pump goes down or something like that just because of the wear and tear that’s gone over in what will be 30 years, we don’t want our firefighters inside the building when the pump goes down. That could not only hurt the firefighters but that would end the rest from helping the people that they are there to help as well,” Bashford said.

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department. Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022. (KAUZ)

And that risk is ran even higher now that the department has surpassed the amount of calls received on fires this year than the amount received last year.

“Last year, we ran 208 calls and for our department that’s the most we’ve ever ran and we’ve already passed that for this year. So were looking to double on an already record-breaking year from last year,” Bashford said.

For more information on the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, click here.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.