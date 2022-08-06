Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter OEO honors graduates with scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The AKA omicron epsilon omega, chapter in Wichita Falls held a reception, recognizing honorees who took part in an essay writing scholarship competition.

The sorority gave out scholarships and goody bags to help graduates take that next big step toward college

Ahman Williams-Higgins, scholarship recipient said, “It just feels, it feels great to know that people in our community support us to go out and achieve our dreams.”

Aka sorority awarded HBCU and MSU international business students scholarships and goods for college.

“We work in the community and we give back to the community”, Shuntae Mcfadden, President of AKA OEO Chapter said, “and we want them to know next time we have scholarships available come to us because that’s what we do.”

Today, the sorority gave a total of 6 scholarships to former Wichita Falls ISD graduates.

Mcfadden said, “It feels awesome especially to see a person like the speaker, who was talking about how he was raised in the community and how you know just speaking and giving back to the students and let them know what they can expect as college students and maybe they can also go to law school too but you know it kind of gives hope.”

The sorority makes it their mission every year to ensure they give back to HBCUs as well as their former university.

Nefer Mcintyre-Mason, Public relations officer and chaplain AKA OEO said, “Also both of us are alumni of midwestern state university so it makes us feel happy that we can actually give back to the school as well that university as well.”

Not only did the sorority award scholarships, but they also advised these recipients.

Mcintyre-Mason said, “Get to know your professors, ask a lot of questions, and focus. You know. We know that there are a lot of things happening but just take some time to focus. If you need a breather take some time to relax as well, and always pray.”

Aka sorority OEO would like to encourage the community of Wichita falls to attend their upcoming events as profits go toward funding these scholarships.

