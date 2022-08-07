Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Several injured after glass leak at Vitro plant

9 transported to hospital
9 transported to hospital(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls firefighters say they were on scene at Vitro Architectural Glass late into the night after a glass leak caused a fire and sent multiple employees to the hospital.

Vitro said six glass plant employees were taken to the hospital. As of Monday morning, Vitro said five of those employees have been released from the hospital and one was kept overnight for observation. Fire officials confirmed a firefighter was also injured but said they were doing well.

READ: Vitro releases statement on glass leak

Vitro officials said a furnace had developed a leak and allowed hot, molten glass to escape.

Firefighters were at the plant until around 11 p.m. Sunday night working in shifts to try to patch the vessel that sparked the incident. Due to the extreme temperatures, they were only able to be in the room for around five minutes at a time.

Engineers will reportedly be working to determine the cause of the leak and if any long-term repairs are needed.

NOTE: The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office initially reported this incident as an explosion, but that information has since been corrected.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
Six Vitro employees were reportedly hospitalized.
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
The bull was shot and killed by a deputy.
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Graham police identify body found near Victory Street

Latest News

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach
aka scholarship reception
aka
The incident reportedly started as a grass fire in the backyard of the home.
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
Storms will be around Monday