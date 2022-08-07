Several injured after glass leak at Vitro plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls firefighters say they were on scene at Vitro Architectural Glass late into the night after a glass leak caused a fire and sent multiple employees to the hospital.

Vitro said six glass plant employees were taken to the hospital. As of Monday morning, Vitro said five of those employees have been released from the hospital and one was kept overnight for observation. Fire officials confirmed a firefighter was also injured but said they were doing well.

READ: Vitro releases statement on glass leak

Vitro officials said a furnace had developed a leak and allowed hot, molten glass to escape.

Firefighters were at the plant until around 11 p.m. Sunday night working in shifts to try to patch the vessel that sparked the incident. Due to the extreme temperatures, they were only able to be in the room for around five minutes at a time.

Engineers will reportedly be working to determine the cause of the leak and if any long-term repairs are needed.

NOTE: The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office initially reported this incident as an explosion, but that information has since been corrected.

