Vitro releases statement on explosion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s explosion at their plant, Vitro has released the following statement:

A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The molten glass caused materials under the furnace to ignite. Wichita Falls Fire and EMS was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The incident did not involve the leakage of natural gas, but of molten glass from a vessel used in the glassmaking process.

