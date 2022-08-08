BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to check your credit report to avoid debt collection scams.

BBB officials said they regularly receive questions about personal credit scores and history, and that you can get a free copy of your credit report from credit agencies by clicking here or by phone at (877) 322-8228.

The BBB provided the following information:

You can order all three credit reports at the same time or individually; the advantage of ordering all three at the same time is to compare them

Once received, make sure that you recognize the accounts and loans listed on your credit report and that all of the information is correct

If you find information that you believe is not correct, contact the company that issued the account or the credit reporting agency that issued the report

If the company or collector is unresponsive to your request, file a complaint with BBB

Remember, this does not give access to your credit rating, ONLY your report history

More consumer tips and information can be found on the BBB’s website.

