Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to check your credit report to avoid debt collection scams.

BBB officials said they regularly receive questions about personal credit scores and history, and that you can get a free copy of your credit report from credit agencies by clicking here or by phone at (877) 322-8228.

The BBB provided the following information:

  • You can order all three credit reports at the same time or individually; the advantage of ordering all three at the same time is to compare them
  • Once received, make sure that you recognize the accounts and loans listed on your credit report and that all of the information is correct
  • If you find information that you believe is not correct, contact the company that issued the account or the credit reporting agency that issued the report
  • If the company or collector is unresponsive to your request, file a complaint with BBB
  • Remember, this does not give access to your credit rating, ONLY your report history

More consumer tips and information can be found on the BBB’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 transported to hospital
Several injured after glass leak at Vitro plant
The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
Six Vitro employees were reportedly hospitalized.
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
The bull was shot and killed by a deputy.
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Graham police identify body found near Victory Street

Latest News

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach
BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams
BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams
aka scholarship reception
aka
The incident reportedly started as a grass fire in the backyard of the home.
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road