WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front in the area will bring hit and miss rain chances to the area Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will not be quite as hot thanks to extra clouds and some rain chances. Highs will mainly be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances will diminish by the weekend with an increase in temperatures.

