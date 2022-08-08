Inheritance Adoptions to host fundraising dinner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Inheritance Adoptions is set to host an annual fundraising dinner on Aug. 23.

The event will happen at Grace Church from 6-9 p.m. and will feature keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director.

Funds raised at the event will support Inheritance Adoptions’ programs, which help women who are pregnant or women who are considering adoption.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by clicking here.

