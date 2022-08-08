MSU Texas associate professor named College Media Review editor-in-chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Bradley Wilson, an associate professor of mass communication at MSU Texas, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of College Media Review.

It’s the College Media Association’s longstanding publication for research and news about the world of college media.

Wilson is beginning his 11th year at MSU Texas. He teaches various reporting and other mass communication classes, although his particular area of interest is visual communication.

