MSU Texas associate professor named College Media Review editor-in-chief

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Bradley Wilson, an associate professor of mass communication at MSU Texas, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of College Media Review.

It’s the College Media Association’s longstanding publication for research and news about the world of college media.

Wilson is beginning his 11th year at MSU Texas. He teaches various reporting and other mass communication classes, although his particular area of interest is visual communication.

University Kiwanis Club donates $3K to Haynes Northwest Academy
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital