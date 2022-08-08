Storms will be around Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 97. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 97. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 72. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74. Sunday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

