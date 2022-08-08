WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road.

Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.

Witnesses reportedly told WFFD the fire started as a grass fire in the backyard before it burned the home.

Fire department officials said the owners were not home at the time of the fire, and the Red Cross was contacted to help them. No injuries were reported at the scene.

WFFD estimates the fire caused about $5,000 in damages to the home and about $500 in damages to contents.

