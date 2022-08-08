WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a motorcycle crash on Southwest Parkway over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Marion Carson Lee Miser of Devol, Oklahoma was the driver of a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was found dead on the scene of the crash where Southwest Parkway turns to become northbound Henry S. Grace Freeway. Police say Miser was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities are uncertain what time the crash occurred, and say there were no witnesses. Police were called to the scene at 6:41 a.m. Sunday, August 7th.

This is the eleventh crash death in Wichita Falls this year.

