Community Healthcare Center celebrates National Health Center Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center is celebrating National Healthcare Center Week with events that are open to the public.

There are 1,400 healthcare centers nationwide that serve over 30 million Americans. The Wichita Falls center served over 31,000 patients in 2021 alone. They said they love what they do and are excited to celebrate with the community this week.

“Wednesday, we have our community blood drive with Texas Blood Institute,” David Preston, Community Healthcare Center director of marketing, said. “It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. here at Community Healthcare Center on MLK Boulevard. We are also having our free community hotdog lunch that day as well from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.”

They will also have a free sports physical clinic on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. This will be their last clinic as school starts next week, so they encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.