Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Community Healthcare Center celebrates National Health Center Week

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center is celebrating National Healthcare Center Week with events that are open to the public.

There are 1,400 healthcare centers nationwide that serve over 30 million Americans. The Wichita Falls center served over 31,000 patients in 2021 alone. They said they love what they do and are excited to celebrate with the community this week.

“Wednesday, we have our community blood drive with Texas Blood Institute,” David Preston, Community Healthcare Center director of marketing, said. “It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. here at Community Healthcare Center on MLK Boulevard. We are also having our free community hotdog lunch that day as well from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.”

They will also have a free sports physical clinic on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. This will be their last clinic as school starts next week, so they encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Six Vitro employees were reportedly hospitalized.
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
Storms will be around Monday
9 transported to hospital
Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant

Latest News

.
Community Healthcare Center celebrates National Health Center Week
KAUZ Weather
Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday
Residents are concerned about what City View ISD has planned moving forward amid sexual...
Parents, First Step Inc. speak for alleged victims at City View ISD board meeting
Dr. Bradley Wilson is beginning his 11th year at MSU Texas.
MSU Texas associate professor named College Media Review editor-in-chief