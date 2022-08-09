Parents and First Step Inc. speak on behalf of sexual assault victims at the City View ISD board meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Parents and members of the non-profit, First Step, spoke on behalf of a few of the victims. They all went in front of the school board to see what their plans are moving forward amid the ongoing sexual allegations.

“I read a letter from one of the kids” Sam Pak, parent said, “that got a letter from, a lawyer from superintendent Bushong, saying that they were going to sue them for slander for their experiences and I just feel like that just embodies this bullying attitude of, you do what I say, or were going to cut you out, and that just hurt me.”

City View ISD is currently under investigation by the Wichita Falls police department and the Texas rangers. It follows sexual misconduct allegations involving students and a coach. The students say, they told the administration but nothing was done. Admin has previously said that’s not the case.

“We can not let this die out we need to know what the plan is moving forward for these students” Michelle Turnbow, executive director of first step inc. said, “and you know and how we respond right now as a community as a school as a board is going to affect these young girls that have already been violated.”

These allegations arose after victims saw former coach and teacher Bob Morris named Texoma’s coach of the year.

Since his death, the non-profit first step, says more victims have come forward.

“We’ve just noticed that there’s been a big lack in what the schools doing about all the sexual assault and everything’s that happened at the school”, Mackenzie Splawn said, “they’re really retaliating aback against the victims rather than helping them move forward and make things right.”

They spoke tonight on behalf of some of the victims and are holding the school board accountable.

Splawn said, “The superintendent is retaliating against them trying to sue for slander. That none of this true everyone is saying that none of this ever happened everyone is trying to cover this entire situation up when there are 30 or 40 girls coming forward telling their story not all 30 or 40 girls are lying about this.”

And parent Sam Pak says not all of the allegations are against the same person.

Pak said, “People saying the same story over and over again. They have talked to the administration and not only that it goes not just beyond Coach Morris but they’re some other people in the administration that have had inappropriate relations with students and some of the staff.”

Parents and members of, First Step are now asking for support from the community to bring these allegations to light and stand up and make a change.

Pak said, “Anyone living at City View or that has kids that go there, run for school board. If you have a heart for kids run for school board it can’t change unless somebody is willing to step up and make that change.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.