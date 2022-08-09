Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, we will have a high of 96. We will have a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have another 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 97. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 73. Saturday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74. Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

