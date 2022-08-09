Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, we will have a high of 96. We will have a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have another 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 97. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 73. Saturday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74. Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Storms will be around Monday
Six Vitro employees were reportedly hospitalized.
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
9 transported to hospital
Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant

Latest News

Hit and Miss Rain Chances
Hit and Miss Storm Chances
Hit and Miss Rain Chances
Hit and Miss Rain Chances
weather
Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday
Storms will be around Monday