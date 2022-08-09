Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Six Vitro employees were reportedly hospitalized.
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
Storms will be around Monday
9 transported to hospital
Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant

Latest News

.
Community Healthcare Center celebrates National Health Center Week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
.
Community Healthcare Center celebrates National Health Center Week