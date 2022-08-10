Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones

Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.
Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Trade Commission fined an apparel company based out of Utah for falsely claiming that their clothing is made in America.

The agency said Lions Not Sheep Products LLC removed tags showing their apparel was imported from China or other countries and replaced them with fake tags that said “Made In The USA.”

Lions Not Sheep is an online retailer of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

The FTC slapped the company’s owner with a $211,335 fine and ordered the company to stop making bogus claims about its products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder
Residents are concerned about what City View ISD has planned moving forward amid sexual...
Parents, First Step Inc. speak for alleged victims at City View ISD board meeting
The WFPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

Latest News

Parents, First Step Inc. speak for alleged victims at City View ISD board meeting
Parents, First Step Inc. speak for alleged victims at City View ISD board meeting
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump arrives to testify in NY investigation