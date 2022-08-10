Are solar panels a good way to save money on electric?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The recent heat wave has residents facing larger than normal electric bills and residents are exploring different options to save such as solar panels, but are they worth it?

“First thing I would say, is that it’s not free electricity.”

“With the recent heat wave, residents are experiencing abnormally large electricity bills and solar panels like these can be a viable option for your home if you meet certain criteria.”

“So, if you are one of the lucky people that have plenty of roof space for the demand that they need.” Nicholis Gilleland, Vice President of Davis Electric said, “You can get rid of the electric bill depending on who the electric provider is some of them will allow you to get rid of the electric bill but you can at least get rid of 75% of your bill.”

As while this may be true for some. Several factors come into play. To determine if the investment in solar is right for you...

Gilleland said, “Solar doesn’t work for everybody though just cause you have to have great sunlight and you have to have taxable liability to take advantage of the federal tax credit and you got to it depends on who your energy provider is some of them are really horrible with solar some of them are really great with solar so there’s a lot of factors that go into solar panels..>

One resident has experienced solar in a different light and urges the owner to do their research.

Jeremy Couch, Wichita Falls home owner said, “Most people come into it thinking you know it’s going to be free and they find out the hard way typically on that first two or three bills that hey I need to pay attention to what my usage actually is if anything you become more aware of how much power you’re using.”

While solar panels can make a dent in that electric bill. They can also make a dent in your pocket even with certain tax credits. But, there are always other options available to save.

Couch said, “Before I put solar panels in I would actually go upgrade my home. If you’re going to spend that kind of money to upgrade your home.”

Some options that could be more cost-effective would be to upgrade your windows. Single pane windows let in heat. Another option would be to upgrade your ac. Try spray foam insulation. The goal is to keep the heat out and the ac in. Then there are always solar panels if they are right for you.

If you are interested in saving money on your bill, experts would like to remind residents to educate themselves to find what the right option for your home is.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.