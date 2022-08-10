Backdoor Theatre previews The Great American Trailer Park Musical
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre cast members previewed The Great American Trailer Park Musical on Wednesday.
Cast members described the show as being about “love and life in a trailer park and the complications that kind of happen when those things mix together.”
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Aug. 12
- Aug. 13
- Aug. 18
- Aug. 19
- Aug. 20
- Aug. 25
- Aug. 26
- Aug. 27
Backdoor Theatre officials said the show contains adult language, content and humor.
