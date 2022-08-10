Backdoor Theatre previews The Great American Trailer Park Musical

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre cast members previewed The Great American Trailer Park Musical on Wednesday.

Cast members described the show as being about “love and life in a trailer park and the complications that kind of happen when those things mix together.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Aug. 27

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

Backdoor Theatre officials said the show contains adult language, content and humor.

