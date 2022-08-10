Daniels Road to see partial closure for repairs

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials said part of Daniels Road near Burkburnett will be closing on Wednesday.

Crews will be replacing the asphalt on the Daniels Road bridge, and the road will be closed to thru traffic from I-44 to SH 240.

County officials expect to reopen the road Thursday evening.

The repairs come after a culvert collapsed underneath part of the road in June. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, said the damage was due to the rain that had come through the area at that time.

The collapsed culvert reportedly left a 3-foot sinkhole that was visible and a further 12-foot collapse underneath that was not visible.

It seemed like a simple repair at first look. However, after further inspection, county officials noticed the culvert was rusting away and if not fixed properly, the bridge could have collapsed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.