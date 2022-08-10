Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced their new location for the remainder of the summer season.

They will now be located at the OneLife Community Church pavilion at 807 Austin Street. Business hours will be Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 22, 2022. Association officials found the site met all necessary criteria.

READ: Farmers Market Association speaks at city council meeting

The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration during Salsa Day Saturday on Aug. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salsa Day will feature a salsa contest as well as live music.

The move comes after Downtown Wichita Falls Development chose to not renew the lease with the Farmers Market Association and plans to keep it going under their own management.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.