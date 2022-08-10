Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday the first probable monkeypox case in Wichita County.

Health officials are stressing that there is no risk to the public at this time.

“A probable case, as identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services, is an individual who tested positive for an ortho-pox virus, and has exhibited symptoms, but has not had a confirmatory Monkeypox test,” health district officials said in a news release.

The patient is reportedly a 51-year-old male Wichita County resident who developed symptoms and was tested for monkeypox in Fort Worth. The patient is no longer symptomatic or infectious, and the health district is investigating to identify any contacts or exposures that may have occurred.

“JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) is an attenuated live virus approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent Monkeypox. The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District does not currently have any of this vaccine. The state allocates the vaccine to areas of the highest need. JYNNEOS, at this time, is given to those individuals who have been in contact with a confirmed case of Monkeypox.”

The health district has provided the following tips to help the public protect themselves and prevent the spread of monkeypox:

Avoid contact with people with new or unknown rashes, lesions, or scabs. This contact can happen during activities such as wrestling, cuddling, or sexual contact.

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick person.

Isolate infected persons from others who can be at risk for infection. For example, after consulting with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, persons who do not require hospitalization for medical indications may be isolated at home using protective measures.

The home and other areas where an infected person spent significant time should be cleaned using an EPA-registered disinfectant. Cleaning methods such as disinfectant wipes, sprays, and mopping are preferred. Dry dusting and sweeping should be avoided, as these activities can spread infectious particles.

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with any human. Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

Health officials said they will continue to monitor and respond to any monkeypox cases in Wichita County and inform the public as the situation evolves.

