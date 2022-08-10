Health district extends immunization clinic hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has extended the immunization clinic hours in preparation for the back to school rush.

In addition to regularly scheduled clinic hours, the immunization clinic is offering extended clinic hours as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8-11:30 am and 1-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 8-11:30 am and 1-6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22 from 8-11:30am and 1-6:30 p.m.

The COVID vaccine will also be available. A current shot record and insurance card are required to receive immunizations.

Regular clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

