WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Recapping the first few matches of the 2022 high school volleyball season.

Final scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Electra 1 Newcastle 3 City View 3 Burkburnett 2 Christ Academy 3 Jacksboro 0 Holliday 3 Brock 0 WFHS 3 Childress 1

ELECTRA VS. NEWCASTLE

CITY VIEW VS. BURKBURNETT

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.