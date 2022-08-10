Thunderstorm chances continue on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have another 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 100. Thursday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with generally clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

