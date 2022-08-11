Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

As firefighters tackle a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC, EL PASO FIRE DEPARTMENT, EL PASO WATER, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE PD)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena.

A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.

The brush fire, called the Sam Fire, started near Gorman, California, and quickly spread to nearly 150 acres. No structures were threatened, but more than 200 firefighters fought the blaze.

Strong winds whipped wisps of flames into a whirling inferno known as a “firenado.”

The funnel of fire continued to churn, visually charting the movement of the winds with flames.

Eventually, the blaze was brought under control.

The strong winds continued creating yet another wildfire phenomenon: a towering “smokenado” that reached upward into the sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial moves to Tarrant County
First monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County
Health district confirms first monkeypox case in Wichita County
The association will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20.
Farmers Market Association finds new location to finish out summer season
City officials described this year’s budget as one of the most challenging they have had.
Wichita Falls taxes set to change following proposed 2023 budget
“First thing I would say is that it’s not free electricity."
The effects of solar panels on your electric bill, wallet

Latest News

Daniels Road to see partial closure for repairs
Daniels Road to see partial closure for repairs
Community Healthcare Center hosts hotdog lunch
Community Healthcare Center hosts hot dog lunch
Volunteers needed for Hotter’N Hell Hundred
Volunteers needed for Hotter’N Hell Hundred
WFPD reminds drivers to be cautious around school zones
WFPD reminds drivers to be cautious around school zones
Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say