Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement

Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.
Maribel Longoria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022.(Clay County)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement.

Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County.

An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria failed to accurately report and remit tax money that she held on behalf of the state, specifically when authorizing the sale of stocks, assets and other funds:

“Due to this failure to comply with these statutes, Longoria placed $9,238,619.10 over the course of 4 years (2018 through 2021) in US currency at substantial risk of loss to the State of Texas,” says the report.

The investigation began back in July of 2021, according to investigative documents.

A grand jury convened by the 97th Judicial District indicted Longoria following an investigation by the state comptroller’s office, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde. Lyde said Longoria turned herself in following the indictment and issuance of warrants. She no longer appeared on the jail roster as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

