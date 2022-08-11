Community Healthcare Center hosts hot dog lunch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s National Health Center Week and the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls celebrated with a hot dog lunch for the community.

There are 1,400 health centers nationwide that serve over 30 million Americans. The Wichita Falls center served over 31,000 patients last year alone.

While they are excited to be recognized and celebrated this week, they say they just enjoy helping people.

“It is about the mission,” Vicki Johnson, Community Healthcare Center director of compliance, said. “It is really about the mission to serve our community and to really improve the health of our community. That is what we are about.”

To continue celebrations and giving back to the community, they will have a free sports physical clinic on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center. This will be their last clinic as school starts next week, so they encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

